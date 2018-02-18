Ghar wapsi rally: Hindu Samhati members in judicial custody

Tapan Ghosh at Bankshall court in Kolkata on Thursday. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta) Tapan Ghosh at Bankshall court in Kolkata on Thursday. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta)

Arrested for attacking mediapersons during a rally in Kolkata Wednesday, the founder and three members of Hindu Samhati were on Saturday sent to judicial custody till February 22 by the Bankshal court after their police custody ended. The Hindu group had given a call of “ghar wapsi” — to “reconvert” Muslims — and presented 14 members of a Muslim family who have “returned” to the Hindu fold at the rally. Founder Tapan Ghosh and members Rishikesh Ray (32), Tapan Shil (21) and Preetam Pal (18) were booked for allegedly assaulting journalists, who tried to pose questions to the family.

The four were booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon or means) and 427 (mischief) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intent) of the IPC. Sections 307 is non bailable.

At the rally, Ghosh had allegedly delivered provocative speech against Muslims. “Let us take a pledge for ghar wapsi… I appeal to our Muslim brothers and sisters, who were forced to give up their original faith, to return home, and once again embrace Hinduism,” he had said.

