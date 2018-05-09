Ghanshyam Tiwari to protest against Vasundhara Raje for not vacating her current bungalow

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (Express Photo: Anil Sharma) Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. (Express Photo: Anil Sharma)

A rebel Rajasthan BJP MLA on Wednesday said that he would launch a 10-day protest starting on Thursday against Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje for not vacating her current 13, civil lines bungalow.

Bungalow number 13 at Civil Lines in Jaipur, which is the current residence of the state’s chief minister, is not an official chief minister’s residence. Ghanshyam Tiwari, president of the Deen Dayal Vahini, said that they will burn copies of Rajasthan Ministers Salaries (Amendment) Bill, 2017, a bill, which he claims was passed by the Raje government to take life-long possession of the bungalow in question.

The bill entitles former chief ministers in the state to a government bungalow for the rest of their lives. He alleged that the bill was the ruling government’s attempt to implement “feudalism” in the state and demanded that Raje should shift to the CM’s official residence at 8 civil lines. “The workers of the Vahini will lodge protest continuously starting from May 10. Copies of the Bill will be burnt at Civil Lines railway crossing and we will force to vacate the bungalow number 13,” Tiwari said here at a press conference.

At Jaipur, he also referred to the Supreme Court recent verdict where it annulled section 4 (3) of the Uttar Pradesh Ministers Act, 1981, saying that it too had provisioned life-long possession of government bungalows to former chief ministers. Moreover, Tiwari also accused the Congress of not protesting the Bill claiming that the former CM Ashok Gehlot had also made an attempt to pass a similar bill during his tenure.

Both Gehlot and current CM Vasundhara Raje are working hand in gloves, he alleged. Tiwari has been criticising Raje and the BJP leadership after the party’s national discipline committee issued show-cause notices to him last year. The notices were sent after the MLA alleged that the Rajasthan BJP had become a place for mafias and sycophants, while the dedicated, loyal and qualified people were being sidelined.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App