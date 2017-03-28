Get rid of open defecation, win Singapore trip!

The Osmanabad Zilla Parishad in Marathwada region of Maharashtra has hit upon a novel idea to achieve its target of making all 621 villages in the district open defecation free by October 2. “We will select tehsil-level winners from the villagers who take early initiative in building toilet at home and send them on an all-expenses-paid trip to Singapore,” Osmanabad Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Anand Rayate told PTI.

Winners would be chosen through a lottery. The objective is to make all the villages in the district open defecation free by Gandhi Jayanti, the IAS officer said.

The scheme is part of the `Marathwada Hagandari Mukt Sangram’ (Marathwada campaign for eradication of open defecation) launched on Tuesday on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, the Marathi new year, Rayate said.

Villagers in all Gram Panchayats of Osmanabad district took a pledge today to make Osmanabad open defecation free by October 2, Rayate said.

