Get flight ban on Ravindra Gaekwad lifted or face protests: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri) Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

Shiv Sena members in Lok Sabha threatened protests in Parliament unless the flight ban on their colleague Ravindra Gaikwad is revoked. Domestic airlines having barred him from flying after he allegedly assaulted an Air India official, Gaikwad chartered a flight to Delhi Wednesday.

Raising the issue during zero hour, Sena group leader Anandrao Adsul told the Speaker: “If it is not resolved, we will be forced to stage a protest. Being part of the government, we do not want to create a scene, but we will be forced to do so. This [air travel] is his constitutional right.” He said he had given a notice of a breach of privilege; the Speaket replied it was under consideration.

The issue cropped up again when BJP member Devji Mansingram Patel claimed Jet Airways had not provided him a seat though he had booked a flight over a month ago. He said many people, including a BJP woman member, have had similar experiences. Patel was soon joined by Sena members, who started demanding action against airlines.

