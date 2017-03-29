Germany offers cooperation in Ganga cleanup

Germany’s Bavarian Minister Ulrike Scharf met Union Minister Uma Bharti at New Delhi on Tuesday and discussed areas of cooperation in water resources sector including the ‘Namami Gange’ programme.

Bavaria is one of the federal states of Germany and has an experience of successfully cleaning river Danube there, according to a Union Water Resources Ministry statement.

“Bharti said Bavaria has a rich experience of successfully cleaning Danube and India may benefit from their experience. Bharti gave an overview of Namami Gange programme to her and sought cooperation for the same,” the statement said.

The visiting leader responded stating Bavaria would like to exchange its experience and knowledge in the sector with India.

