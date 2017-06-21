German woman alleges rape by Indian husband

A German woman has alleged that her Indian husband, whom she had befriended on social networking website Facebook, raped her during the couple’s stay in Punjab, police said today. A rape case against the accused has been registered at central Delhi’s Paharganj police station here on the complaint of the woman, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.

In her complaint, the 44-year-old woman alleged that her husband, aged 24, raped her while her father-in-law molested her after she started residing with the family in Punjab after her wedding last year. They were planning to move to Germany and had recently come to Delhi for undertaking visa formalities, police said.

“They were staying at a hotel in Paharganj. Yesterday, the woman informed the police that she had lost her way in the Connaught Place. She also alleged that her husband had raped her and was ill-treating her after marriage,” police sources said.

Considering the severity of the allegations, the police have registered a case against the husband here even though she alleged that the rape happened in Punjab. Her father-in-law has not been named in the FIR. Police said that her statement in front of a magistrate is yet to be recorded. They are also verifying whether the couple is married.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App