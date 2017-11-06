German national, who alleged assault in UP’s Sonebhadra, arrested for travelling on forged visa

The German national at Robertsganj Police Station. (Source: ANI) The German national at Robertsganj Police Station. (Source: ANI)

A German national, who accused a railway supervisor of assaulting him at Robertsganj railway station in Sonebhadra on Saturday afternoon, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday for travelling on forged travel documents. An FIR has been registered against him under 14A Foreigners Act (for entry in restricted areas without valid documents), 419 IPC (cheating by personation) and IPC 420 (fraud), police said,.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Anand Kumar had told The Indian Express that Berlin native Eric Holger Misch, 45, was earlier booked in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, for allegedly attacking a person with a weapon in July last year. The matter is pending in court and Holger’s visa and passport were impounded in the court of the chief magistrate, Kullu. Superintendent of Police (Sonebhadra) Ram Pratap Singh said Holger had come to India in 2016 on a tourist visa.

Holger had on Sunday alleged that the railway supervisor, identified as Aman Kumar, had asked him about his visit at the Robertsganj Railway Station in Sonbhadra. He, however, refused to reply as he smelled alcohol on Kumar’s breath. This reportedly led to a sucuffle between the duo.

Kumar, meanwhile, claimed innocence and alleged that he was punched by Erik. “I went upto him and wished him ‘Welcome to India’. He stood up and started hitting me. Then people at the railway station and railway employees intervened,” he said. A medical examination found no serious injuries on either of them, said Samar Bahadur, Station House Officer, Mirzapur (Railway Police).

The Uttar Pradesh police, however, claimed the German has “anger management” issues and assaulted the accused first. “A person called from Himachal and complained the German had assaulted people in a similar manner in the past. He has a few problems, we don’t know if it is depression or anger management…he doesn’t speak a lot of English. All he said was that he came from Benaras.,” a police official said at a press conference.

He had also reporetedly attacked two railway employees with a stick on Sunday in a bid to flee away. “Sub-inspectors Harikesh Ram Azad and Mithilesh Yadav were beaten up with a stick by Erik when he got off the police vehicle. Since he is a foreign tourist, he is our guest and that is why we decided not to file a case in this regard against Erik,” Inspector, GRP, Mirzapur Samar Bahadur Singh told PTI.

However, based on the complaints of Erik and Kumar two non-cognizable reports (NCRs) were filed at the Robertsganj railway police station. While Erik filed a complaint against Kumar under IPC section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), Kumar filed one against him under IPC sections 323 and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

While Aman was released, Erik was questioned on the purpose of his visit and his documents were looked into on Sunday.

