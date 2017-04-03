German tourist alleges rape in Mamallapuram beach

A 38-year-old German woman tourist was allegedly sexually assaulted at Mamallapuram beach. In her complaint to the police, the victim alleged that she was forcibly taken away and sexually assaulted by some men, a district police official told PTI. The official said the incident took place when the victim was taking a stroll alone along the sea shore in the tourist town of Mamallapuram. The woman was taken to a hospital for medical examination and the probe is on, he said.

Several persons are being questioned and some of them have been detained, he added.

