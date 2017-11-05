German allegedly attacked at Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra railway station

A German was reportedly beaten up at the Sonbhadra railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, according to news agency ANI. The police have arrested the accused and investigation in the case is underway.

This is the second such incident within a fortnight in the state, as recently a Swiss couple were also attacked in Agra district’s Fatehpur Sikri on October 22.

Meanwhile, the accused, identified as Aman Yadav, claimed innocence and alleged that he was punched by the German. “I am innocent, the German national punched me when I said ‘welcome to India’ to him. He even spat on me,” ANI quoted him as saying.

More details are awaited

