Germany scrambles fighter jets as Jet Airways flight goes off radar

German authorities scrambled fighter jets after a Jet Airways Mumbai-London flight went off the radar for a brief period over Cologne last week. The flight, 9A-118, had 330 passengers and 15 crew on board. The German authorities apparently feared the plane had been hijacked after it lost contact with air traffic control.

“Contact between Jet Airways flight 9W 118, from Mumbai to London’s Heathrow Airport and the local ATC, was briefly lost while flying over German airspace. Communication was safely restored within a few minutes. As a precaution, the German Air Force deployed its aircraft to ensure the safety of the flight and its guests. The flight with 330 guests and 15 crew subsequently landed at London,” a statement issued by Jet Airways said.

Two Eurofighter Typhoons belonging to the German Air Force were sent to intercept the flight after all efforts to connect with flight had failed. However, by the time the fighter jets took off, the contact had been restored, according to officials. The airlines grounded the cockpit crew after the incident as they seemingly tuned into an incorrect radio frequency that could have broken off their contact with the ATC.

Pilot of a European airlines flight flying 2000 feet above the Jet Airways flight reportedly captured the incident in a video that indicated that the Jet airways flight was without ATC contact for 15 minutes. The contact reportedly got lost when when the ATC was being handed over from Bratsilava to Prague. The incident has been reported to the civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

