George Ivan Gregoryman nominated as 71st member of Uttarakhand Assembly

George Ivan Gregoryman was today nominated as the 71st member of the present Uttarakhand Assembly, which has 70 elected members and one nominated member from the Anglo-Indian community. Gregoryman’s nomination was made by Governor K K Paul on the recommendation of the ruling BJP.

Soon after his nomination, Gregoryman met Uttarakhand BJP chief Ajay Bhatt at the party’s state office here to thank the party for his nomination. Welcoming Gregoryman with a bouquet of flowers, Bhatt said his nomination will strengthen the party in many ways. Bhatt said Gregoryman will have an important role to play both inside and outside the House, state BJP’s media in-charge Devendra Bhasin said.

