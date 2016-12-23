General Dalbir Singh visits Southern Command HQ

Army chief Dalbir Singh Suhag. PTI photo Army chief Dalbir Singh Suhag. PTI photo

THE outgoing Chief of Army Staff, General Dalbir Singh, made his farewell visit to the headquarters of the Southern Command in Pune on Thursday. During the visit, he addressed officers of Pune station in which he complimented all the ranks for the excellent job being done by them, said a release issued by the Army.

During his address, the general officer spoke on a wide range of issues and highlighted progress made on them during his tenure. He stressed the need to continue to build capability and also be operationally prepared to meet any kind of security challenge.

The outgoing chief informed the officers about various welfare measures taken for all ranks and veterans. He also encouraged them to maintain high level of alertness and take all security measures to thwart any nefarious activity by inimical or anti-national elements.

Later in the day, he interacted with troops over a cup of tea at Milkha Singh Sports Complex. The Army chief returned to Delhi after interacting with veterans, the release added.