GenderAnd: When we view everything through a gender perspective

GenderAnd – a month-long series on gender issues in the media GenderAnd – a month-long series on gender issues in the media

It’s been a good start to ‘GenderAnd’, our series that looks at all issues through the lens of gender. People have responded to our stories in wonderful ways. Celebrities have tweeted at us, readers have written in with comments, others have shared the stories, and still others have offered to contribute to the series.

As you explore our coverage, we urge you to look out for the rest of the stories in the series.

Disha Malhotra, Nikki Ponappa, Simi Begum Sharma and Sunil Dabas talk about the gender disparity in Indian sports coaching Disha Malhotra, Nikki Ponappa, Simi Begum Sharma and Sunil Dabas talk about the gender disparity in Indian sports coaching

#GenderAnd Culture: It shouldn’t matter to an athlete’s success whether their coach is a male or female. Yet even in sports that are dominated by women, it is the male coach who is preferred. Read here.

#GenderAnd Education: Girls routinely outperform boys at school. Why then should women scientists struggle? Is it because the notion persists that women don’t make for good scientists? Hear the stories of an astrophysicist and a rocket scientist. Read here.

#GenderAnd Business: Girls just don’t get to go to school like boys do. For every 1000 men who never get access to education, there are 1403 women who do not. Yet the numbers are not all grim. Read here.

#GenderAnd The Nation: Is education reform in India progressive? Not really. Some educationists believe that sex education should not be taught in schools. Teenage hormones or ‘super energy’ they say, should be diverted into sports. Read here.

#GenderAnd Development: When you think of an Indian farmer, do you picture a woman or a man? Statistics show that in Tamil Nadu alone, 37% of all farm workers are women and that they spend more time in the fields than men. Even then, they don’t get recognition. Such is the story of Parvathi. Read here.

For many people ‘gender journalism’ is synonymous with sexual violence and maternal health. Convincing them and the world that gender affects attitudes around everything is going to take a long, long time. It’s a long march. Here’s hoping you walk with us.

More from the series:

#GenderAnd Culture: Kameez Surka, Neeti Palta and Radhika Vaz are clever, witty and successful standup comics. They operate in the most privileged spheres of Indian society. But even in this hipster-fuelled, metrosexual world, they face sexism at every turn. Read here.

Mizan (14), pores over a book, ‘Hindi for Refugees’. She’s one of the few who goes to Bosco with Tasmida. Express Photo/Oinam Anand Mizan (14), pores over a book, ‘Hindi for Refugees’. She’s one of the few who goes to Bosco with Tasmida. Express Photo/Oinam Anand

#GenderAnd Education: Tasmida is a 17-year-old girl who has just passed her 10th board exam. Nothing special, you might think. But the fact is that she is the first Rohingya refugee to have even taken the 10th grade exams in India. Read here.

