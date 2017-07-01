GenderAnd: It’s been a month of micro-revolutions in the way we tell our stories

GenderAnd – a month-long series on gender issues in the media.(File) GenderAnd – a month-long series on gender issues in the media.(File)

All of June, the #GenderAnd series viewed mainstream issues through a gender prism, along the way establishing that reporting on gender doesn’t necessarily have to be reporting on sexual violence and maternal health. Through the story of Seema for example, reporter Radhika Iyengar explored the appeal of conservative outfits like the RSS for young women.

Why did a young woman join a RSS women’s wing camp? Read

We looked at the intersection of gender and caste through Cynthia Stephen’s piece on being a Dalit woman in today’s India.

Discrimination, courage, resilience – What being a young Dalit woman in India means today: Read

Tarishi Verma gave us a peek into the lives of standup comediennes, and how even in this elite world, male and female comics are treated differently.

Three lead artistes tear apart the ‘bro-code’ in Indian comic scene: Read

These are just three of the 20+ stories that looked at gender’s intersections with development, culture, education, business and the nation. The series created a buzz, got attention on social media, and generally kickstarted conversations among readers.

We will be back with more around these and other intersections with gender soon. It is necessarily an incremental process, and this is where we look to you for suggestions and guidance.

Please leave your ideas, appreciation or criticism in the comments below.

