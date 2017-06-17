GenderAnd: Caste, Class, Higher Education, Madhubani art and more

As you explore our coverage, we urge you to look out for the rest of the stories in the series. As you explore our coverage, we urge you to look out for the rest of the stories in the series.

In the second week of #GenderAnd, we tried to explored caste, gendergap at work, class boundaries, the political atmosphere governing women’s study centres and the connection between art and gender.

#GenderAnd Business: Corporate world is often assumed to be sanitised of social evils. Yet, casteism and sexism continue to exist in corporate India. A 2011 report notes that Dalit women entrepreneurs in Delhi make no more than Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 a month. Read how Kalpana Saroj, India’s first woman Dalit CEO on how she broke the sexist, casteist glass ceilings in corporate India. Read here

#GenderAnd The Nation: A Human Rights Watch report suggests that out of all those engaged in manual cleaning of dry latrines and removal of human excreta from public streets, 95 per cent are women. According to the report, on an average, the women get paid as little as between ten and fifty rupees (less than a dollar) every month per household, and sometimes as a bonus they are given stale leftover food and worn-out clothes. Read here

#GenderAnd Development: A report on Beauty and Wellness in India found that the workforce involved in the beauty business was 3.4 million in 2013 and expected it to shoot up to 12.1 million in 2022. Yet, most workers prefer working in smaller beauty parlours as compared to corporate beauty chain because of the prejudiced behaviour of the rich and the mighty. Read here

#GenderAnd Education: Currently, there are 159 Women’s Studies Centres in universities and colleges in India. A piece on why Modi government is trying to cut funding for Women’s Study Centres in universities across the country Read here

#GenderAnd Culture: ‘Padma Shri Jagdamba Devi was a child widow. Her last painting was on conjugality, and it is considered to be one of her best. How does that explain the relationship between Madhubani paintings and women. Read here

