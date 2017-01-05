Gender ratio among Gujarat voters narrows: EC

Election Commission. (File Photo) Election Commission. (File Photo)

The gender ratio among electorates in Gujarat stands improved after the Election Commission of India (EC) added over 8.08 lakh voters to the “final” electoral rolls for the state where assembly elections are due in the second part of 2017.

This “final roll” — prepared after EC conducted elaborate electoral roll purification and enrolment drives across all 33 districts of the state in 2016 — will be made public on Thursday. This electoral roll shows the number of women voters have risen to 913 per 1,000 registered male voters. “For every 1,000 male voters now there are 913 female voters. This is more than 911 women voters that existed in the draft roll of September 2016,” said B B Swain, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Gujarat, while talking to The Indian Express.

The final electoral rolls show that 4.1 lakh new women voters were added to the list, taking the total number of women voters in Gujarat to 2.03 crore. This addition is more than the 3.9 lakh new male voters whose numbers have risen to 2.22 crore.

“According to this final electoral roll, the number of voters in Gujarat has risen to 4.25 crore when compared to the draft roll of September 2016 when the total number of voters in the state stood at 4.17 crore,” said Swain.

The districts of Ahmedabad (93,900 voters), Surat (68,700), Rajkot (43,277) and Vadodara (33,653) are among the districts that have seen the highest number of net addition of voters, while the lowest additions in absolute numbers were seen in Dangs (5,058 voters), Porbandar (7,069), Narmada (7,873) and Tapi (8,992) districts. The final electoral roll for the upcoming Gujarat polls have been prepared after the EC deleted 3.2 lakh voters from the draft list.

“This final list has also seen an improvement in the electoral population which has risen to 63.26 percent, from the earlier 62.06 percent,” the EC official added.

The only districts that are yet to see 100 percent coverage of Electors’ Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) in Gujarat are the tribal districts of Chhota Udepur, Valsad and Dangs.

However, these districts have EPIC coverage of over 99.94 percent. According to official sources, the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections is expected to cost an estimated Rs 240 crore which will be almost 30 percent more than the cost incurred in the 2012 polls. The EC has also added about 3,000 new polling booths to the existing 45,000 booths in the state.