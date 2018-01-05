Gender discriminatory rules: SC asks BHU students to approach varsity authorities

The court observed that it did not find anything wrong with the rules and that “they were meant for the safety of the girl students”. (Express File Photo: Anand Singh) The court observed that it did not find anything wrong with the rules and that “they were meant for the safety of the girl students”. (Express File Photo: Anand Singh)

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to go into the validity of Benaras Hindu University (BHU) hostel rules, which were challenged as being “gender discriminatory”, and asked the students who had moved the court to approach the university authorities instead.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and M M Shantanagoudar also asked the university to consider the representation of the students and take a call on it objectively.

The court observed that it did not find anything wrong with the rules and that “they were meant for the safety of the girl students”.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan appearing for student Vikas Singh and others said there were gender discriminatory rules and regulations framed by BHU’s Mahila Maha Vidyalaya Womens’ Hostel.

He said that the girls are not allowed to go out of hostel, even on the campus, after 8 pm. They cannot use cell phone after 10 pm and if they use, then they have to put it on speaker mode, he claimed.

