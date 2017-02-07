Man gets 4-year RI for ‘sexually harassing’ girl

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge JS Sidhu sentenced a woman to three-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) for conniving with accused to “sexually harass” her daughter, at a district court in Sector 43 Monday. (Representational Image) The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge JS Sidhu sentenced a woman to three-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) for conniving with accused to “sexually harass” her daughter, at a district court in Sector 43 Monday. (Representational Image)

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge JS Sidhu sentenced a woman to three-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) for conniving with accused to “sexually harass” her daughter, at a district court in Sector 43 Monday. The court also sentenced the maternal uncle of the victim to four-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) for the crime.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3,500 on the mother and Rs 6,500 on the relative. The 19-year-old victim had complained in 2014 alleging that when she was pursuing her graduation in January 2011, the convict tried to make physical advances towards her. She, however, ignored them. She alleged similar incidents happened again in 2012 and in 2013 during family gatherings.

The victim also alleged that whenever she protested against the advances, her mother rebuked her. She alleged that her mother scolded her that the convict provides them the amenities of life and the victim should stop complaining against him. The victim further alleged that on September 30, 2014, the convict handed over a DVD stating it had her mother’s porn video.

When she confronted her mother on October 4, 2014, regarding the DVD, the victim’s mother started beating her up. She said that it was her brother who had rescued her and narrated the incidents to him. She subsequently complained to the police.

The court had framed charges against the two convicts for indulging in criminal conspiracy, sexual harassment, assault, sale of obscene material and various Sections of Information Technology Act and POCSO Act on March 17, 2015.

The police had investigated the matter and submitted the chargesheet in the court in March 2015. The messages exchanged between the two convicts were also a part of the chargesheet in which it was specifically mentioned that the victim’s mother should allure her so that she may also indulge in such activities with him.