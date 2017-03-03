Twenty eight-year-old man arrested for sexually abusing minor girl

A 28-year-old man was on Thursday arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl here, police said. According to the police, the accused, a resident of Pratap Nagar in suburban Bhandup, is a neighbour of the 10-year-old victim.

The victim and her two friends were playing in the house of the accused on the ground floor when he called her in his room under pretext of helping him in packing his bags at around 12 PM.

The man then sexually abused the girl and also assaulted her, police said, adding he was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and arrested.

The girl was sent for medical examination and further investigation into the matter was underway, they added.