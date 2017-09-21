Fair Representation, Virtually

WiKipedia Edit-a-thon in Delhi WiKipedia Edit-a-thon in Delhi

Contemporary artist and poet Mithu Sen did not have a Wikipedia page to herself until Saturday, and neither did Los Angeles- based mixed media artist Neha Choksi. Recognising the lack of representation of Indian women artists on the online space, 17 youngsters got together at Khoj Studios to research and create pages of eminent women artists. This is not the first time a “WiKipedia Edit-a-thon” has been organised by Feminism in India, a digital media platform. About 10 such meets have taken place in the past year, where students and young professionals come together to reduce the gender gap and increase the presence of eminent Indian women in cyberspace.

“According to a study conducted in 2011, only nine per cent of the editors at Wikipedia were women. The percentage for India is even lower, just 3 per cent,” said Japleen Pasricha, founder of Feminism in India. “Wikipedia recognises the systemic gender bias that is created because of factors such as these and thus enables its diverse range of users to edit and create pages, with reliable and authentic sources. It is important for our organisation to do this, so we’ve made it a monthly affair,” adds Pasricha, 28. They have created about 200 profiles till now.

In August, as it is the month of the freedom and revolutions, the group created profiles of Indian women freedom fighters such as Godavari Parulekar, a Communist Marxist writer and activist from Maharashtra, and lawyer Voilet Hari Alva. Another time, they made pages for women in politics, such as Rajya Sabha member Anis Kidwai and Goa’s first woman parliamentarian, Sanyogita Rane.

They have created pages for table tennis player Poulami Ghatak, Bangalore-based molecular ecologist Dr Uma Ramakrishnan, and poets and authors Meena Kandasamy and Aditi Rao. They have made profiles and pages for several queer rights activists and movements in various Indian cities, along with organisations working against sexual abuse and for human rights.

Feminism in India along with Digital Empowerment Foundation is hosting a workshop on “How to Hold a Wikipedia Editathon and Reduce its Gender Gap” on September 21, 2 pm at India Habitat Centre

