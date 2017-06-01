GenderAnd — Rethinking how we cover gender in mainstream media

GenderAnd – a month-long series on gender issues in the media GenderAnd – a month-long series on gender issues in the media

In 1950, when women got the right to vote in India, they did not get that right to vote only on ‘women issues’. They got the vote for a say in everything that concerns the country.

Since the nationwide agitation over the 2012 Delhi gangrape, the media has offered a better platform to talk, question and debate issues around gender in India. Yet, most of the coverage around gender is restricted to sexual violence and crime. While these issues are important, they are also limiting in some way when we talk about women and other sexual or gender minorities in India.

Stories around gender need not be tucked away in one ‘women’s section’, in a book, on a website, in a magazine or in a policy file. A right to food policy or a land acquisition bill is as relevant to women and gender minorities as it is for men. The need of the hour is to mainstream gender in politics, business, national affairs and everything under the sun.

All of June, indianexpress.com will put out special stories with a gender lens, each looking at these intersections critically to assess how gender sensitive/inclusive anything in India is. Help us find more such stories using #GenderAnd in your conversations.

