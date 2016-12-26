Gen Dalbir Singh Suhag winds up his farewell visits with trip to Siachen

J&K: Army Chief General Dalbir Singh visited forward areas of Leh & Kashmir as part of his farewell visit in the Command theatre.

Keeping the promise made to himself, Army Chief Gen Dalbir Singh Suhag on Monday visited the world’s highest battlefield Siachen and interacted with the soldiers posted on the glacier. Suhag’s visit to the Siachen and the 15 Corps on Monday will be the last of his farewell visits to the Commands under him before he retires on December 31.

Suhag had said that the first visit he undertook soon after taking over as Army Chief in 2014 was to Siachen and he wanted his last visit also to Siachen. Though Gen Suhag had wanted to visit Siachen around December 29, bad weather forced him to prepone the visit to the icy heights.

Gen Suhag would hand over the baton to his Vice Chief Lt Gen Bipin Rawat at his North Block office on the afternoon of December 31.