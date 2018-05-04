Geeta, the girl brought back from Pakistan is our daughter, claims city couple

Accordng to reports, Geeta was reportedly 7 or 8 years old when she was found sitting alone on the Samjhauta Express by Pakistan Rangers at the Lahore station. Accordng to reports, Geeta was reportedly 7 or 8 years old when she was found sitting alone on the Samjhauta Express by Pakistan Rangers at the Lahore station.

A COUPLE from Chandigarh has approached the Anti Human Traffic Unit (AHTU) of Chandigarh Police claiming that Geeta, the deaf and mute girl who returned from Pakistan after being separated from her parents over a decade ago, was their daughter. Now, the Chandigarh Police AHTU will send a team to Indore to track down Geeta.

Raj Kumar, a resident of Sanjay Colony, Industrial Area, Phase 1, Chandigarh, told AHTU that Geeta was his daughter “Babita”, who was lost from Sanjay Colony, in 2005. Kumar, in his application to the police, said Babita was eight years old when she went missing in July 2005. “She was deaf and mute and when she went missing. We also lodged a report at the Industrial Area Police Station, where a DDR (Daily Diary Report) was lodged,” mentioned Kumar in his application.

He further stated that he had been trying to trace his daughter since 2005. However, when he learnt about a girl who returned from Pakistan and then went missing, he matched Geeta’s photograph with her eight-year-old daughter’s photograph in the newspaper and then approached the AHTU. Kumar also said that he and his wife were bent on meeting their Babita now. He is also ready to go for DNA sampling and have requested the Chandigarh Police to track Geeta and match her DNA samples with his. Kumar added that he had tried to meet local MP Kirron Kher and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Delhi pertaining to the matter, but got no response, following which he has now approached the Chandigarh Police.

Acting on Kumar’s application, the AHTU of Chandigarh Police has started contacting the officials of the social welfare department in Indore to track Geeta. According to police, the complainant, Kumar, along with his application to search for his daughter, has attached the photograph of the eight-year-daughter and the school certificate of his daughter, which mentions that she was deaf and mute.

“We have received a complaint from Raj Kumar concerning the matter. Our team will be going to Indore to meet Geeta, as she is reportedly in Indore and we will make Geeta meet Kumar once and then her DNA report will be matched with Kumar, who is claiming her to be his daughter,” said Ravi Kumar, SP Chandigarh Police to Chandigarh Newsline.

Accordng to reports, Geeta was reportedly 7 or 8 years old when she was found sitting alone on the Samjhauta Express by Pakistan Rangers at the Lahore station. She was then brought back to India in 2015.

