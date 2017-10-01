Two years after returning from Pakistan, Geeta still waiting to meet her family; Sushma Swaraj appeals people to help

Geeta is currently staying at an institute for speech and hearing impaired in Indore. Geeta is currently staying at an institute for speech and hearing impaired in Indore.

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Sunday appealed to the people to help Geeta, deaf and mute Indian girl brought back from Pakistan in 2015, in finding her parents. Almost two years after she was brought back from Pakistan, Geeta is yet to meet her parents. The minister also announced a reward for the cause. “I announce that whoever helps us in finding Geeta’s parents will be given Rs 1 lakh as a reward,” said Swaraj.

Geeta was reportedly just 7 or 8 years old when she was found sitting alone on the Samjhauta Express by the Pakistan Rangers at the Lahore railway station. She was adopted by Bilquis Edhi, a Pakistani philanthropist attached to the Edhi Foundation, and lived with her in Karachi until October 2015, before returning to India.

However, despite efforts officials have not been able to locate her family. Several couples visited the institute in the recent past and claimed Geeta to be their daughter, but she did not recognise any of them. Geeta is currently staying at an institute for speech and hearing impaired in Indore.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd