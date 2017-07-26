Arrests by National Investigation Agency will choke terror funding, says BJP

Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s son-in-law Shabir Shah. (File/Photo) Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s son-in-law Shabir Shah. (File/Photo)

The BJP on Wednesday welcomed the arrest of Hurriyat leaders, including Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s son-in-law Shabir Shah, in a money laundering case, saying the move would help choke terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir. “We welcome the arrests of separatists. The arrest of separatist leaders is a step towards choking terror funding. These measures will yield positive results in the coming days,” BJP spokesman Khalid Jahangir said. He said it was a “much needed” move that has broken the financial backbone of separatists. “Separatists, and other anti-national forces which were receiving financial aid from across the border need to be tackled and the only way to control them is by cutting off their financial support,” Jahangir said.

Shah was on Wednesday sent to seven days’ Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody by a Delhi court in a decade-old case of money laundering for alleged terror financing.

