GDP slips but BJP is only engaged in marketing: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday slammed the BJP, saying the country is lagging behind in every sector with GDP slipping to 6.1 per cent, while the prime minister-led government was engaged in ‘jumlebazi’ (rhetoric) and ‘marketing’. “At 7.6 per cent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in FY16, India was the fastest growing economy. It has now lost this tag with GDP reduced to 6.1 per cent and China took away it,” All India Congress Committee spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi told reporters here.

Chaturvedi was in city to expose the claims of the BJP government on completion of its three years in power at the Centre.

India’s GDP growth rate slowed down to 6.1 in the fourth quarter of 2016-17.

“The Index of Industrial Production was growing at 5.3 per cent in February 2016, which has dropped to 1.9 per cent in March 2017. We are lagging behind in every sector. But, the BJP is engaged only in ‘jumlebazi’ (rhetoric) and marketing,” she said.

The leader also sought to know the amount of black money recovered after last year’s demonetisation exercise.

“As claimed by the PM while announcing demonetisation, he should now come up with the figures about the amount of black money recovered during this process. Besides, what happened to terror funding and currency?” she said.

Chaturvedi said the economy is in shambles as even domestic companies are shying away from investing.

“We cannot blame the global slowdown for the dip in GDP or IIP as China has been doing well. Even domestic investors are not ready to invest. Farmers are in a bad shape. Youth are angry as the government had promised two crore new jobs but has failed to keep its word,” she claimed.

She said that BJP is trying to deflect public attention from its failures by raking up other issues.

When asked about Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit’s comment about Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, she said Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has already cleared party’s stand on this issue.

Dikshit triggered a controversy with his remarks likening Rawat to a “goon on the street”.

