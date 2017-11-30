GDP rebounds to 6.3 %, but fiscal deficit a concern

GDP rebounded to 6.3 per cent in the second quarter of 2017-18, from 5.7 per cent in the preceding quarter. (Photo for representation) GDP rebounded to 6.3 per cent in the second quarter of 2017-18, from 5.7 per cent in the preceding quarter. (Photo for representation)

Reversing the declining trend of last five quarters, economic growth as measured by GDP rebounded to 6.3 per cent in the second quarter of 2017-18, from 5.7 per cent in the preceding quarter. This was primarily driven by higher growth in manufacturing; electricity, gas, water supply; and trade, hotels, transport and communication sectors.

The growth rate for the agriculture, forestry and fishing’ sectors, however, have slowed down to 1.7 per cent in April-June from 2.3 per cent growth in the previous quarter and 4.1 per cent growth in the second quarter last year. The construction sector recorded a GVA growth rate of 2.6 per cent in July-September, higher than 2.0 per cent in previous quarter, but lower than 4.3 per cent growth recorded in the second quarter last year.

Though economic growth has picked up, the government’s monthly accounts released on Thursday showed that the country’s fiscal deficit at the end of October hit 96.1 per cent of the full year budget estimate for 2017-18, mainly due to lower revenue collections and rise in expenditure. The pickup in GDP growth comes after the first quarter growth was severely impacted due to large-scale destocking undertaken by manufacturers before the rollout of the new indirect tax regime of Goods and Services Tax (GST) from July 1. Chief Statistician TCA Anant said that the second quarter growth “marks a reversal in direction”, adding that manufacturing growth gained support from a pickup in production after the GST rollout.

“Anticipation of GST meant people were delaying making the production for the festive season until the GST got launched. It’s possible that anticipating the need for the festive season, most of the production actually went into a still and inventory restocking may happen later. My reading of the corporate data suggests that this is principally for consumption and sales, inventory accumulation effects may persist in the third quarter as well because that’s what the data seems to suggest,” Anant told reporters after the release of the GDP data.

“The private corporate sector growth as estimated from available data of listed companies with BSE/NSE is 11.4 per cent at current prices during July-September of 2017-18. The growth in quasi-corporate and unorganised segment has been estimated using IIP of manufacturing. IIP manufacturing registered growth rate of 2.2 per cent during July-September of 2017-18 as compared to growth of 5.5 per cent in July-September of 2016-17,” the CSO release said. Private corporate sector growth has a share of over 70 per cent in the manufacturing sector, while quasi-corporate and unorganised segment includes individual proprietorships and partnerships and khadi and village industries, comprising a share of around 20 per cent in the manufacturing sector,” it said.

Only three of eight sectors – trade, hotel, transport, communication, electricity,gas,water supply and mining and quarrying – showed a pickup in GVA growth in July-September from the same period last year. The GVA for “trade, hotel, transport, communication” sector grew at 9.9 per cent, up from 7.7 per cent last year. GVA growth for the electricity, gas, water supply sector increased to 7.6 per cent in July-September from 5.1 per cent last year. GVA growth for mining and quarrying rose to 5.5 per cent from (-) 1.3 per cent in the corresponding period last year, data showed.

The GVA for financial, insurance, real estate and professional services sector grew at 5.7 per cent, down from 7.0 per cent last year. GVA growth for the construction sector declined to 2.6 per cent in July-September from 4.3 per cent last year.

