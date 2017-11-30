GDP growth LIVE updates: Impact of demonetisation and GST now behind us, says Arun Jaitley

The growth of eight core sector industries, however, slowed to 4.7 per cent in October, down from 7.1 per cent recorded in the previous period (Source: Reuters) The growth of eight core sector industries, however, slowed to 4.7 per cent in October, down from 7.1 per cent recorded in the previous period (Source: Reuters)

India’s GDP growth rebounded in the July-September period, halting a five-quarter slide as businesses started to overcome teething troubles after the launch of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). India posted a growth of 6.3 per cent in the third quarter after the April-June period a three-year low of 5.7 per cent.

The growth of eight core sector industries, however, slowed to 4.7 per cent in October, down from 7.1 per cent recorded in the previous period. Meanwhile, according to government data, the country’s fiscal deficit crossed 96 per cent of budget estimates at October-end.

The announcement by Chief Statistician of India, Dr T C Anant, prompted reactions from several politicians. While the BJP ministers called it a triump for “Modi-nomics”, the opposition harped on the lack of jobs in the country.

GDP growth LIVE updates:

7.02 pm: Finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia says GDP may go up when it is finally revised

6.58 pm: Demonetisation and GST’s impact is behind us and hopefully in coming quarters, we can look for an upwards trajectory, says Jaitley

6.56 pm: Last five quarters had witnessed a downward trend, GDP at 6.3% marks the reversal of that trend, says Arun Jaitley

6.54 pm: The most significant aspect is the fact that this quarter’s positive result has been impacted significantly by the growth in manufacturing, says FM Arun Jaitley

6.51 pm: It is necessary to take the growth to 9-10% in the next decade and government has introduced a lot of structural reforms. There has been a major push in construction, mining and electricity sectors,says NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

6.50 pm: Private sector investment will return in next 4-5 months and that will take the country forward, says NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

6.35 pm: “Last year Q2 GDP growth was 7.5% and this year it is 6.3%. This government knows only how to give bhashan, no action,” said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. “Again no growth. No jobs. Effects of note ban scam and unplanned GST continue to damage economy,” she said

6.26 pm: “GDP growth 6.3% Q2 .Fundamentals of Indian economy are getting stronger. Benefits of structural reforms by Narendra Modi will boost GDP in future,” says Suresh Prabhu

6.20 pm: “Transformational reforms under PM bearing fruit through faster growth and prosperity for all. Quarterly GDP growth accelerates to 6.3% vs 5.7% in the previous quarter,” says Piyush Goyal

6.18 pm: “GDP Growth Rate rebounds back to 6.3% in 2nd Quarter, higher than 5.7% of last quarter. The structural reforms are just a short term pain for long term gain,” says JP Nadda

6.15 pm: “Happy that the July-Sep quarter has registered a growth rate of 6.3%. This a PAUSE in the declining trend of the last five quarters. But we cannot say now whether this will mark an upward trend in the growth rate. We should wait for the growth rates over the next 3-4 quarters before we can reach a definite conclusion. 6.3% is far below the PROMISE of the Modi government and far below the POTENTIAL of a well-managed Indian economy,” says P Chidambaram

6.12 pm: Former union minister Yashwant Sinha, who had come under criticism for attacking the Modi government, tweeted: “India must grow at 8% to 10% to create the jobs we need for our youth. But let us celebrate 6.3% as a great achievement of our government. All our problems now stand resolved.”

