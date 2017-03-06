SC on Gayatri Prajapati: Unfortunate ordering FIR is being given ‘political colour’

Samajwadi Party candidate from Amethi Gayatri Prajapati campaigning in his constituency. (Source: Vishal Srivastav/file photo) Samajwadi Party candidate from Amethi Gayatri Prajapati campaigning in his constituency. (Source: Vishal Srivastav/file photo)

After refusing to grant relief to Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Gayatri Prasad Prajapati in a rape case, the Supreme Court on Monday termed it as “unfortunate” that its earlier order directing the state police to lodge FIR against him was being given “political colour”.

WATCH | UP Governor Questions Rape Accused Gayatri Prasad Prajapati’s Continuance As Minister

Leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party had frequently cited the case during the party’s poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh. Party president Amit Shah, at a poll rally in Ambedkarnagar, said Prajapati would be put behind bars when the BJP comes to power in the state. “As soon as the BJP forms the government in UP on March 11, we would search Prajapati even from hell and send him to jail,” Shah was quoted by PTI. A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accused the SP-Congress of chanting “Gayatri Prajapati Mantra”.

READ | SC refuses to stay Gayatri Prajapati’s arrest

On the apex court’s directions, an FIR was lodged against Prajapati and six others for allegedly raping a woman at his official residence in Lucknow. The woman also alleged that Prajapati blackmailed her with photographs of the gangrape for months. Her minor daughter was also allegedly sexually assaulted in July 2016.

On Sunday, UP Governor Ram Naik wrote to Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav seeking his reply on how Prajapati was continuing as a cabinet minister despite facing allegations of rape and intimidation.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd