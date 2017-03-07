Gayatri Prajapati should surrender, resign: Samajwadi Party

Rape-accused Uttar Pradesh Minister Gayatri Prajapat Rape-accused Uttar Pradesh Minister Gayatri Prajapat

A day after the Supreme Court refused to stay the arrest of absconding rape-accused Uttar Pradesh Minister Gayatri Prajapati, the Samajwadi Party on Tuesday called on the tainted minister to surrender and offer his resignation as soon as possible.

“The Samajwadi Party is not intentionally trying to rescue him. I would ask him to surrender as soon as possible and resign as well,” Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi told ANI.

He further added that Prajapati should not malign the image of the party. The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the arrest of absconding rape-accused Uttar Pradesh Minister Gayatri Prajapati. The apex court asked Prajapati to approach the concerned court.

Prajapati, who has been on the run since February 27 after an FIR was lodged against him, had approached the top court for a stay on his arrest. Prajapati is accused of raping a woman and molesting her minor daughter in 2014.

Prajapati’s passport was revoked for four weeks to prevent him from attempting to flee out of the country. Earlier this week, the police also initiated proceedings for a look out notice against Prajapati following reports that he may try to escape abroad to evade arrest.

On February 20, Prajapati moved the Supreme Court against its order of registering an FIR against him and sought protection from the arrest and recall of the apex court’s earlier order. The apex court had directed the Uttar Pradesh Police to file a status report in the case within a period of eight weeks.