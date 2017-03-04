Gayatri Prajapati rape case: Non-bailable warrant, lookout notice issued against UP minister, six associates

SP candidate from Amethi Gayatri Prasad Prajapati. PTI photo SP candidate from Amethi Gayatri Prasad Prajapati. PTI photo

A non-bailable warrant and a lookout notice has been issued on Saturday against rape-accused UP minister Gayatri Prajapati and six of his associates, even as raids are being conducted in Lucknow, Kanpur, Amethi to trace the minister, according to news agency ANI. The minister’s passport has also been revoked for a period of four weeks and a look out circular issued against him. A first-time MLA from Amethi, Prajapati has been accused of rape by a Bundelkhand woman who has alleged that he along with six associates had raped her at Prajapati’s official residence at 5, Gautampalli in Lucknow back in 2014. In her complaint to police, the woman alleged that one of the accused Ashok Tiwari had asked her to come to Prajapati’s house where the UP minister had asked her to work in sand mining.

On Friday, UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had promised full cooperation in the case as per the directions of the Supreme Court. In response to a question at a press conference in Lucknow, Yadav said the matter is in the apex court and that the government will fully cooperate and go by its order.

When he was asked by a reporter citing a tweet by state BJP president Keshav Prasad Maurya that Prajapati has been hiding in the chief minister’s house, the Yadav said mediapersons should follow him with cameras to check for themselves. Prajapati was last seen in public was on February 27, when he spoke to reporters saying he will win with a big margin.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Police is also set to issue a lookout notice against the minister and send it across to all airports to make sure he doesn’t flee the country.

