Allahabad High Court denies bail to rape-accused Gayatri Prajapati

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prajapati. Former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prajapati.

The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court on Friday denied bail to former Samajwadi Party leader Gayatri Prajapati and two others who were arrested for allegedly gangraping a woman and attempting to sexually assault her minor daughter. The next hearing in the case on May 26.

Prajapati was arrested on March 15 from the Aashiyana area in Lucknow by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force(STF) after evading arrest for nearly a month. He went missing after the UP Assembly elections and an FIR was lodged against him on February 27 on the Supreme Court’s directive.

Earlier on May 1, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath refused to meet Prajapati’s family at his 5-Kalidas Marg residence. Prajapati’s wife, accompanied by two daughters, had visited the chief minister’s residence “to seek justice” for her husband. Prajapati’s daughter had claimed her father’s innocence in the case and that he was falsely implicated in the case.“We have proof that he is innocent. The woman herself has said that she doesn’t know Prajapati and did not register an FIR,” Prajapati’s daughter Sudha was quoted as saying by ANI.

Alleging that she was raped by Prajapati and his two accomplices for several months, the victim from Chitrakoot district had approached Gautampalli police station in Lucknow on February 17.

