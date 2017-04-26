Gayatri Prajapati gets bail in rape case

A LOCAL court in Lucknow on Tuesday granted bail to Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Gayatri Prajapati and his two accomplices, who were arrested for allegedly gangraping a woman and attempting to molest her minor daughter.

The three were lodged at the Lucknow district jail since after their arrest.

“Additional District and Session Judge O P Mishra granted bail to Gayatri, Amrendra Singh alias Pintoo Singh and Vikas Verma today. They have been asked to deposit personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each and also two sureties each of same amount,” said Lucknow District Government Counsel Munna Singh.

While Vikas, a contractor, is the son of Additional City Magistrate T P Verma, Pintoo Singh was a representative of Prajapati in Amethi.

“We would move high court against the bail granted to Gayatri, Pintoo Singh and Vikas Verma,” said A K Mishra, investigating officer of the case and Hazratganj police circle officer.

On the direction of Supreme Court, the Lucknow Police had lodged an FIR against Prajapati and his six associates in the case on February 18. Prajapati was arrested on March 15.

