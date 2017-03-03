Airports on alert after reports that rape accused Gayatri Prajapati is planning to flee

SP candidate from Amethi Gayatri Prasad Prajapati. PTI photo SP candidate from Amethi Gayatri Prasad Prajapati. PTI photo

Amid reports that rape accused Samajwadi Party minister Gayatri Prajapti was planning to escape, airports and exit points were put on high alert on Friday, as reported by PTI. Prajapati, who is a first-time MLA from Amethi, has been accused of rape by a woman from Bundelkhand who alleged that he along with six associates had raped her at Prajapati’s official residence at 5, Gautampalli in Lucknow back in 2014. In her complaint to police, the woman alleged that one of the accused Ashok Tiwari had asked her to come to Prajapati’s house where the UP minister had asked her to work in sand mining.

In the FIR, the woman said: “He told me that he will allot one block in Hamirpur to me before mixing some intoxicating substance in my tea,” adding that she was gangraped after she fell unconscious. Subsequently, the woman alleged that Prajapati and his associates used the gangrape pictures to blackmail her.

