Gayatri Prajapati, former UP minister accused of rape, arrested from Lucknow

Former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prajapati has been arrested from Lucknow in relation to a rape case.

On Tuesday, three accomplices of Prajapati were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the case. Earlier Prajapati’s two aides were arrested from Noida near Jewar on the Yamuna Expressway on March 7.

Parajapati came to Lucknow late last night or early this morning. The arrest comes after his son was questioned by the Lucknow Police for a long time, seeking details of his father’s location.

The minister’s security guard Chandrapal was arrested on March 6 near Lucknow Police lines. Prajapati was booked on a Supreme Court directive and an FIR was lodged on February 17 against the minister and six others for allegedly gang-raping a woman and the alleged attempt to rape her minor daughter.

The apex court had asked the UP Police to submit an action taken report regarding the incidents in eight weeks.

In the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Prajapati, a Samajwadi Party leader, lost to the BJP in Amethi. More details are awaited.

