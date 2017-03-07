Gayatri Prajapati case: UP Special Task Force arrests two persons from Noida

In a major breakthrough, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two more persons from Noida in rape accused state minister Gayatri Prajapati’s case.

“The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two more persons from Noida in Gayatri Prajapati case,” said Additional Director General of Police Daljit Chaudhary.

The Supreme Court Friday refused to stay the arrest of absconding Prajapati and asked him to approach the concerned court. Prajapati, who has been on the run since February 27 after an FIR was lodged against him, had approached the top court for a stay on his arrest.

A bench of the apex court headed by Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri made it clear that it won’t modify its order. Prajapati is accused of raping a woman and molesting her minor daughter in 2014.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had issued non-bailable warrants against Prajapati and six others in connection with the rape charges. Prajapati’s passport was revoked for four weeks to prevent him from attempting to flee out of the country. Earlier this week, the police also initiated proceedings for a look out notice against Prajapati following reports that he may try to escape abroad to evade arrest.