Prajapati booked for gangrape, molestation attempt on minor

A day after the Supreme Court issued directions, Lucknow police on Saturday registered an FIR against senior minister and SP candidate Gayatri Prajapati and six of his associates on charges of gangraping a woman and attempting to molest her minor daughter.

The case was lodged on charges including gangrape, attempt to rape, criminal intimidation, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace under the IPC, as well as under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), said Ashutosh Tripathi, SHO, Gautampalli police station. Gayatri is contesting Assembly elections from Amethi.

The apex court’s direction came on a PIL filed by a woman who alleged repeated gangrape by Prajapati and others and sought the court’s direction for lodging of an FIR. The court had on Friday directed police to book the minister and submit an “action taken” report regarding the incidents in a sealed cover within eight weeks.

The alleged incident had first taken place in October 2014 and continued till July 2016 and when the accused tried to molest the minor daughter of the petitioner. The woman lodged a complaint after her written request to the DGP in October 2016 allegedly went unheeded. Since no FIR was lodged, she moved the SC.

Tripathi said that the complainant had alleged that she was raped at two of Gayatri’s official residences — at Gautam Palli and Vidhyak Niwas at Park Road — in Lucknow. She did not mention the date of the incident, he claimed.

The SHO said that in her complaint filed with the UP DGP office in October 2016, the victim alleged that she knew Prajapati and regularly visited his official residences. “She alleged that around three years ago, Gayatri and his associates raped her when she visited his residence. She also stated that on another occasion, Gayatri attempted to outrage modesty of her daughter,” the SHO said.

Circle Officer, Hazratganj, Avanish Kumar Mishra said, “The victim alleged that the accused promised to allot a lease of mining in her name in Hamirpur district. Since the FIR has been lodged, we will record the victim’s statement. She will also be sent for medical examination.”

Gayatri was sacked by CM Akhilesh Yadav from his Cabinet in 2016. He was later reinstated in the council of ministers. PTI INPUTS