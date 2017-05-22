Gave no interview to any media outlet: Karti Chidambaram

Karti Chidambaram in Chennai on Tuesday. PTI photo Karti Chidambaram in Chennai on Tuesday. PTI photo

Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, on Monday denied giving an interview to a news outlet, a photographic image of which appeared on his Facebook page for a while before it was taken down.

In a statement to PTI, Karti said, “I did not give any interview to any media outlet.” It is not rpt not known who posted the image of the interview on Facebook, or when it was withdrawn. Karti did not address this in his statement.

The purported interview in Tamil language dealt with his alleged links with INX Media, whose owners are being investigated by CBI for alleged financial irregularities. Karti also is being investigated in the same case.

