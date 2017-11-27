Gautam Lahiri elected as Press Club of India president

Vice-President of Press Club of India Manoranjan Bharati (facebook.com/manoranjan.bharati.102) Vice-President of Press Club of India Manoranjan Bharati (facebook.com/manoranjan.bharati.102)

Gautam Lahiri was on Monday elected as the president of the Press Club of India while Manoranjan Bharati became its new vice-president. The election of the Press Club of India (PCI) office-bearers was held on Saturday and results were announced in the early hours of today.

Lahiri, a senior journalist with the Millennium Post daily, has been elected president for a second time in a row. Bharti works with the NDTV. The post of secretary general went to Vinay Kumar while Sanjay Singh was elected as the joint secretary, the Press Club said.

Mohua Chaterjee was elected PCI’s treasurer. Besides, 16 managing committee members were also elected, it said. The PCI is one of the largest representative body of scribes in the country.

