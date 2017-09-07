Only in Express
Controversy over PM Modi following trolls ‘mischievous and contorted,’ says BJP

"PM also follows Rahul Gandhi, who is accused in loot and fraud. PM also follows Arvind Kejriwal, who abused him on Twitter and told a woman 'settle kar lo' when she complained a party member molesting her," the statement said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 7, 2017 9:02 pm
narendra modi, gauri lankesh, gauri lankesh trolls, modi follows trolls, BJP, ravi shankar prasad, modi on twitter, amit malviya Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File)
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to draw flak for following online trolls on Twitter who expressed happiness over the killing of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, the BJP on Thursday called the controversy surrounding the prime minister ‘mischievous and contorted controversy.’

The official twitter handle of BJP released a statement by Amit Malviya, who is the National Head – Information & Technology for the party that said, “PM following someone is not a character certificate of a person and is not in anyway a guarantee of how a person would conduct himself.” It also stressed on how PM Modi uses the platform to engage with normal people and that he is a “rare leader who truly believes in freedom of speech and has never blocked or unfollowed anyone.”

Taking a dig at Opposition, the statement adds, “PM also follows Rahul Gandhi, who is accused in loot and fraud. PM also follows Arvind Kejriwal, who abused him on Twitter and told a woman ‘settle kar lo’ when she complained a party member molesting her.” Incidentally, Amit Malviya is the same person who had tweeted about the defamation case in whih Lankesh was convicted, asking “other journalists to take note.”

Calling the response sinister, Divya Spandana, AICC digital media head said, “(this)exposed the fanatical and dangerous agenda of the BJP Govt and the party. May we remind PM Modi and BJP that it is this very thought that led to assassination of Mahatama Gandhi by Godse with RSS distributing sweets and celebrating the murder of ‘Father of the Nation’. And don’t forget that it is for this very reason that Sardar Patel, India’s Home Minister, banned the RSS.  Same culture of hate, abuse, division and murder is being propagated today. On behalf of all our countrymen, we assure the hate mongers that they failed yesterday and they will fail today. We will determinedly continue this fight despite PM Modi’s conspiratorial silence.” Read | As I&T minister slams trolls for lauding Gauri Lankesh’s killing, PM Modi draws flak for following them on Twitter. Click here

Reacting strongly against the respone, Ankit Lal, AAP member said, “I challenge @malviyamit to show anyone followed by @ArvindKejriwal who gave rape threats! It’s an open challenge. #Don’tLieAmit,” on Twitter. Meanwhile, Pratik Siha who is the co-founder of Alt News, an online portal that works against fake news and propaganda said, “Where @malviyamit lies about PM not unfollowing anyone coz he did unfollow @DrJwalaG after she accused @TajinderBagga of unethical behaviour.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been facing a lot of flak for following trolls through his personal account. In-fact angered by this, many Twitter users decided to block PM Modi’s account and the hashtag #BlockNarendraModi soon started trending. Sanjay Jha, spokesperson of Congress on Twitter said, “#BlockNarendraModi is a manifestation of public anger. Paid violent trolls and the large treasury chest of the #BJP cannot stop Indians.”

Many of the trolls about Lankesh were so vicious that Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed them as well. Taking to Twitter he said, “I strongly condemn & deplore the messages on social media expressing happiness on the dastardly murder of #Gaurilankesh. Expressing happiness on the killing of anyone is shameful, regrettable and totally against Indian traditions. Social media is not for that. I expect that Karnataka police will soon nab the killers of #GauriLakesh at the earliest at take action against them.”

  1. R
    rationalist
    Sep 7, 2017 at 9:13 pm
    Feku doesn't "unfollow" anyone simply because he is illiterate and doesn't understand twitter but wants to be seen by the world that he knows it. India never had such a stupid person as Prime Minister.
    Reply
    1. S
      Sitaram
      Sep 7, 2017 at 9:06 pm
      It is highly frivolous to worry about who is following who or who is unfollowing in this context. Spare a thought for the departed soul and the law - order situation in Indian states.
      Reply
      1. I
        Indy
        Sep 7, 2017 at 9:00 pm
        So now onward Press-ti-tute wants to control PMO's twitter handle and just like them follow anti-nationals ??
        Reply
        1. V
          Vishnu
          Sep 7, 2017 at 8:28 pm
          I perhaps don't understand twitter. But I am pretty sure none of the politicians manage their own twitter account. Who would have time for a virulent cacophony of banter and slander that is common with political commentary?
          Reply
          1. A
            albert
            Sep 7, 2017 at 8:16 pm
            Shame on modi, he is example of all that is bad in India.
            Reply
            1. S
              Sitaram
              Sep 7, 2017 at 9:11 pm
              Every Chief justice of the Supreme Court and Prime minister of India is qualified to say this.
              Reply
            2. Load More Comments
