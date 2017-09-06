Gauri Lankesh murder protests live updates: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah orders formation of SIT

Gauri Lankesh. (Source – Twitter) Gauri Lankesh. (Source – Twitter)

Protests have taken in various parts of the country over the murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh. The 55-year-old editor of Gauri Lankesh Patrike was shot dead by unidentified assailants at the entrance of her home in Bengaluru West on Tuesday evening. Four bullets were pumped into her chest from a close range at her doorstep after she had stepped out of her car and opened the gates to her home, which lay in darkness, at around 8 pm.

Members of the literary community spoke out strongly against the murder, calling it an attempt to “silence those who believe in democracy and decency”. Historian Ramachandra Guha said Lankesh’s murder was “part of a pattern that links the deaths of (Narendra) Dabholkar, (M M) Kalburgi and (Govind) Pansare”.

Here are the LIVE updates:

1:20 pm: Home Minister Rajnath Singh instructs Home Secretary to seek report on murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh from Karnataka Government.

1:07 pm: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah chairs meeting with top Police officials of the state to discuss Gauri Lankesh murder case.

12: 49 pm: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that the case must be taken seriously and be investigated by special team. It should include SIT headed by senior officer. He also said, ” It is true that it is an organised crime, let the Police look into it.”

12: 48 pm: Mortal remains of Gauri Lankesh being taken to Ravindra Kala Kshethra

Bengaluru: Mortal remains of #GauriLankesh being taken to Ravindra Kala Kshethra pic.twitter.com/MpYcL8JnqM — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2017

Bengaluru: Mortal remains of #GauriLankesh brought to Ravindra Kala Kshethra pic.twitter.com/qnyYglKuqb — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2017

12:46 pm: Nitin Gadkari while replying to Rahul Gandhi’s statement, said that the allegations are baseless and BJP has nothing to do with Gauri Lankesh’s murder. It is Congress responsibility to maintain law and order. He said, “It is shameful because PM is of the country, he does not belong to any party.”

12.35 pm: On being questioned whether the case would be handed over to CBI, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that he has left it to DGP, who who speak to the Home Minister and decide upon it. “She met me recently but never spoke about any threats,” he said.

12.30 pm: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is currently addressing a press conference. He said that he has instructed police to give protection to activists “propagating progressive thoughts”.

Instructed Police that activists propagating progressive thoughts should be given Police protection: Karnataka CM #GauriLankesh pic.twitter.com/bphWl8KecQ — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2017

12.25 pm: Earlier in the day, Union Cabinet Minister of Textiles and Information & Broadcasting Smriti Irani had also condemned the activist’s murder, expressing hope for a speedy investigation.

Condemn killing of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh. Hope speedy investigation is conducted & justice delivered. Condolences to the family. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 6, 2017

12:15 pm: Targeting BJP, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi said, “Anybody who speaks against ideology of BJP-RSS is pressured, beaten, attacked and even killed.” Calling PM Narendra Modi a “skilled Hindutva politician”, he said that the PM’s words have two meanings. “One meaning is for his base, and a different one for the world,” he said.

PM is a skilled Hindutva politician. Unke shabdo mein 2 meanings hote hain. Unke base ke liye ek hota hai, baaki duniya ke liye alag: RG pic.twitter.com/Hy4dCp50J7 — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2017

12 pm: Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi condemned the murder of Lankesh. He said that he has spoken to the Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah and mentioned that the people who are behind this must be caught and punished.

11.45 am: A protest is underway at Town Hall in Bengaluru against the brutal murder of the senior journalist. People are sitting outside the Town Hall with placards in their hands.

People in Bangalore protesting against senior journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder. (Source – Twitter/@ANI) People in Bangalore protesting against senior journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder. (Source – Twitter/@ANI)

