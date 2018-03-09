Gauri Lankesh murder: Police makes first arrest in case, man allegedly linked to Sanatan Sanstha held

People hold placards and candles during a vigil for Gauri Lankesh. (REUTERS/Amit Dave) People hold placards and candles during a vigil for Gauri Lankesh. (REUTERS/Amit Dave)

Six months after journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday arrested a man said to be linked with a right-wing radical group in connection with the case. This is the first arrest made in the case.

The accused KT Naveen Kumar was initially arrested by the Karnataka police for illegally possessing five bullets. After interrogation, he was taken into eight-days custody by the SIT for suspected links in the Lankesh murder case. While Naveen’s family pleads innocence, Kumar is said to be allegedly involved with Sanatan Sanstha, which has been linked to the shooting of rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare. Investigations have shown that Kumar, during conversations about guns and ammunition with friends in Maddur, alluded to his links with the Lankesh murder.

Naveen Kumar at a Hindu Yuva Sena event in Maddur Naveen Kumar at a Hindu Yuva Sena event in Maddur

The police have also reportedly seized books and material related to the Sanstha from Kumar’s homes following his arrest. He is reported to have attended meetings in the outfit’s headquarters last year, and a senior lawyer of the Sanstha is among those who have tried to meet Kumar in custody. Kumar, had, in fact also organised a “sabha” of Hindu activists during last November in Karnataka. The sabha was a joint venture of the Hindu Yuva Sena’s Maddur unit and the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, a sister concern of the Sanatan Sanstha based in Goa’s Ponda.

Lankesh, 55, a staunch critic of religious extremists and right-wing ideology was shot dead at her home in west Bengaluru on September 15, 2017. She edited Lankesh Patrike, a weekly newspaper.

Following her murder, protests demanding strict action had taken place across the country. The state government, which constituted the SIT headed by Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) B K Singh, had announced Rs 10 lakh reward for anyone giving clues about the perpetrators of the crime.

