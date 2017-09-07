Gauri Lankesh murder: Left sees pattern in murders, calls for Sanstha’s ban

Across the country, journalists and citizens came out Wednesday to protest the murder of Gauri Lankesh (Express Photo/File) Across the country, journalists and citizens came out Wednesday to protest the murder of Gauri Lankesh (Express Photo/File)

Gauri Lankesh’s murder fits into a pattern of eliminating voices that dare to speak out against the climate of hate and intolerance being spread by the RSS and BJP, the CPI(M) said. The CPI demanded that outfits such as Sanatan Sanstha, suspected to be behind the killing of Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare, should be banned. “The killings of Pansare, Dabholkar, Kalburgi and now Gauri Lankesh are all interconnected. All of them were vociferous in their opposition to superstition, obscurantism and perpetuation of communal agenda by right-wing Hindutva forces,” the CPM Politburo

CPI general secretary Sudhakar Reddy said, “If forces of communalism think they can eliminate voices of reason by silencing them through murder…they are mistaken…. Members of right-wing Hindu outfit Sanatan Sanstha were arrested but are now on bail. It is not accidental that all (these) murders are meticulously planned and organised the same way. It is time such terrorist organisations are banned,” Reddy said.

