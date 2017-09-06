How foreign media covered the Gauri Lankesh murder

(Source: Express Photo) (Source: Express Photo)

The killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh has sparked outrage with its resonance being felt in and outside the country. Lankesh, 55, editor of Kannada weekly Lankesh Patrike and a staunch critic of the right-wing ideology, was shot dead outside her home in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The attack has left many shocked who alleged that it was carried out by right-wing elements.

Opposition leaders have been quick to condemn the incident, demanding strong and swift retribution against the attackers. Union ministers like Smriti Irani and Rajyavardhan Rathore have also condemned the killing. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has announced formation of an SIT team to investigate the murder. As many in the country gather to protest against the cold-blooded murder, here’s a look into how foreign media organisations covered the incident:

The New York Times

New York-based English-language daily The New York Times was running two stories from the Associated Press and Reuters agencies. The Reuters story describes Lankesh as a “fearless and outspoken journalist” noting that she was a critic of right-wing political ideology. It also includes quotes from Siddaramaiah and Bengaluru Police Commissioner. The AP story involves more details on the assailants and the current political climate in the country which indulged in “targeting journalists or outspoken critics of religious superstition and extreme Hindu politics.” The article also talks about the deaths of MM Kalburgi, Govind Pansari and Narendra Dabholkar who were also gunned down in a similar manner.

BBC

The BBC website also reported the story. It gives details on the killing and adds that Lankesh was “the most high profile Indian journalist to be murdered in recent years.” Quoting activists, the report also says that Indian journalists are increasingly becoming targets for radical Hindu nationalists. The story also mentions the frequent rape and assault threats received by women journalists.

The Guardian

The Guardian emphasised the fact that Lankesh was a strong critic of the Hindu extremists. In a story titled, Indian journalist critical of Hindu extremists is shot dead in Bangalore, the story includes statements from the Press Club of India saying it was likely that the murder was linked to her work. “A fearless and independent journalist who gave voice to many causes and always stood up for justice has been shot dead in the most brutal manner in order to silence her voice,” the statement read. The story also said that journalists had been killed “with complete impunity” in India since 1992.

The Washington Post

Washington Post also published an agency story on Gauri Lankesh’s killing. The story said that India has seen multiple such incidents in recent years where independent journalists and critics of religious superstition are targetted. The article also said that these killings were causing “worries about the rise of extremism and intolerance in the secular South Asian democracy.”

