As I&T minister slams trolls for lauding Gauri Lankesh’s killing, PM Modi draws flak for following them on Twitter

Information and Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday slammed online trolls for expressing happiness over the killing of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh. Prasad took to twitter to express his anger against those cheering Gauri’s killing. “I strongly condemn & deplore the messages on social media expressing happiness on the dastardly murder of #Gaurilankesh,” tweeted Prasad.
He called the act of trolls shameful and expected speedy action by Karnataka police. “Expressing happiness on the killing of anyone is shameful, regrettable and totally against Indian traditions. Social media is not for that. I expect that Karnataka police will soon nab the killers of #GauriLakesh at the earliest at take action against them.
Earlier in the day, journalists, writers, artists and politicians condemned the killing of senior Gauri Lankesh. Protest marches were taken out in different parts of the country by media personnel, siome of who sported black badges and held placards condemning the shooting of Lankesh by unidentified assailants at her residence last night.
The cold-blooded murder unleashed outrage across the country even as the Karnataka government quickly set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killing. As the media fraternity and members of civil society reacted with horror and staged protests in Bengaluru, Delhi and several other cities, leaders cutting across party lines condemned the murder. However, top leaders of the Congress and the BJP were locked in a spat over the killing in Bengaluru last night.
I strongly condemn & deplore the messages on social media expressing happiness on the dastardly murder of #Gaurilankesh.
— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) September 6, 2017
Expressing happiness on the killing of anyone is shameful, regrettable and totally against Indian traditions. Social media is not for that.
— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) September 6, 2017
I expect that Karnataka police will soon nab the killers of #GauriLakesh at the earliest at take action against them.
— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) September 6, 2017
While I-T Minister has raised his concern over trolls targeting Lankesh, PM Modi has come under fire for following multiple troll handles via his twitter account. Many of these handles have been spewing venom since the death of Lankesh last night. While some of the handles compare the journalist to a militant, others tweet saying Lankesh got what she deserved. A large section of protesters who condemned Lankesh’s death called out PM Modi for following these trolls.
One of the trolls, Nikhil Dadhich re-tweeted a picture of Lankesh with Kanhiya Kumar and Umar Khalid, whom she fondly referred as ‘her sons’, saying she deserved what she got. The account is followed by the official handle of PM Modi.
लाल सलाम, जैसी करनी वैसी भरनी pic.twitter.com/UZe9yd1iFV
— #वरिष्ठ_दलाल_पत्रकार (@Shakti8090) September 5, 2017
- Sep 6, 2017 at 10:37 pmWho knows indian traditions and sanscriti better than RSS terrorists!Reply
- Sep 6, 2017 at 10:29 pmAnonymous letters are said to be received claiming killing by one of the group of Naxalites.Reply
- Sep 6, 2017 at 10:21 pmOnly hate campaign and no work by BJP. Modi is interested only in elections and votes. No concern for the people.Reply
- Sep 6, 2017 at 10:19 pmBJP and RSS are doing harm for the country by their hate campaign.Reply
- Sep 6, 2017 at 10:16 pmPM is following IT trolls of rss to see if they are following the orders. This man has neither the class or competance to be pm. Trump and Mody are disgrace to their respective countries and are harmful to democracy.Reply
- Sep 6, 2017 at 10:14 pmShame on killers and their sympathisers who murdered the lady. they are biggest coward to target a lonely lady by bullets just to silence her voice. The killers should be arrested and hanged in full public view so that nobody dares committ such heinous crime again.Reply
- Sep 6, 2017 at 10:08 pmImmediately Congress party should remove failed CM Siddhu who has created atmosphere of hate negativity in state. This CM has transfered honest police officers so that no action should be taken against his supported goons who do language politics in daylight in night they do murder. Immediately Congress party should appoint a person like Mr Mallikarjun Kharge as CM.Reply
- Sep 6, 2017 at 10:02 pmImmediately Congress party should remove CM Siddhu who has transfered honest police officers so that no action should be taken against his goons who are playing havoc in the state of Karnataka in the name of language and cast. In daylight these goons do language politics in night they do murder. Congress party should appoint a person like Mr Mallikarjun Kharge as CM who can Maintain law and order.Reply
- Sep 6, 2017 at 10:13 pmthats what bhakt will ask for non bjp CM, what about Yogi killing so many Chidren? what about Haryana CM for the riots after dera? why junki bhakts are so blind.Reply
- Sep 6, 2017 at 10:32 pmJust look at the pathetic governance given by CM Siddhu. He is giving bad name to the Congress by doing hate politics supporting goons. There are other good leaders in Congress who can give better governance create positive atmosphere in state.
- Load More Comments