Gauri Lankesh murder: Dabholkar kin urges Karnataka police to take Virendra Tawde’s custody

The probe has also apparently revealed that one of two guns used to shoot Pansare was used to kill Dabholkar,” Hamid said. (Photo: PTI) The probe has also apparently revealed that one of two guns used to shoot Pansare was used to kill Dabholkar,” Hamid said. (Photo: PTI)

Son of slain rationalist Narendra Dabholkar on Sunday urged Karnataka Police to take custody of Sanatan Sanstha member Virendra Tawde, an accused in the murders of Dabholkar and activist Govind Pansare, to unravel the mystery behind the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh.

Dabholkar’s son Hamid has claimed that Tawde’s questioning can provide vital clues about the killers of Lankesh. “As per media reports, forensic tests on cartridges and bullets recovered from the spots where the three rationalists (Dabholkar, Pansare and rationalist M M Kalburgi) were murdered have revealed that the 7.65 mm pistol used to kill Kalburgi in 2015 was the same gun that was used to murder Pansare. The probe has also apparently revealed that one of two guns used to shoot Pansare was used to kill Dabholkar,” he said.

Hamid said the gun used and the modus operandi of the killers clearly pointed out the involvement of radical outfits. “The pattern is similar in the killings of the three rationalists and the journalist,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App