Gauri Lankesh murder: CM Siddaramaiah orders formation of SIT, protests spill across country

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Wednesday ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an Inspector General (IG) which would probe the killing of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh. The editor of Kannada weekly magazine ‘Lankesh Patrike’ was shot dead Tuesday night by unidentified assailants outside her home in Bengaluru West. The murder has spurred protests by civil society activists and journalist associations across the country.
“This is a shocking news for me also. It is a great loss. She met me recently but never spoke about any threats,” said the chief minister, stressing that it was an incident of ‘organised crime.’
Lankesh, a staunch critic of Hindutva forces, has written and spoken frequently on violence perpetrated by right-wing activists. Supporters and friends of the journalist have equated her murder with the killing of rationalist MM Kalburgi in 2015 in Dharwad. But the chief minister said that they have not yet, so far, found any link between the two murders.
“I have instructed the police that activists propagating progressive thoughts should be given police protection,” Siddaramaiah told reporters at the press conference. He added that the police is questioning two people who had posted on Facebook against Lankesh.
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi told reporters that he has requested the chief minister to ensure justice in the case.
“I spoke to the chief minister and I mentioned to him that it was very important that the people who did this are caught and punished. Anybody who speaks against the ideology of the BJP and the RSS is pressured, beaten, attacked and even killed. The idea is there should only be one voice in this country. There should not be any other voice except one voice and that’s just not the nature of this country,” Gandhi told reporters.
Meanwhile, the police are examining the footage from CCTV cameras that were installed at the entrance of Lankesh’s home from the time of murder on Tuesday. Four bullets were pumped into her body as she emerged from her car in front of her home. Neighbours recalled hearing the sound of firecrackers going off and then finding Lankesh lying in a pool of blood. The mortal remains of the journalist were taken to Ravindra Kala Kshetra on Wednesday.
Lankesh’s close friend K S Vimala told the Indian Express on Tuesday: “They have killed her because she always opposed communal forces. First, it was Kalburgi and now it is Gauri. They can kill her but they cannot kill her thoughts.”
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Sep 6, 2017 at 1:31 pmThis is thalibanism. Soo inhumane.Reply
- Sep 6, 2017 at 1:28 pmIt is good that the enquiry is not given to CBI the acknowledged caged parrotReply
- Sep 6, 2017 at 1:24 pmThousands of Indian Journalists are writing nasty stuff against Hindus and Hinduism EVERY DAY. What is new ? Very few Indians, outside Karnataka, have even heard of this lady... Why would any BJP Voter, or official, or a member of the BJP Party want to kill some unknown person ?? She was NOT going to make any difference to the Political Fortunes of the BJP, while alive... Now that she has been Murdered, she would be rather more USEFUL for Anti-Hindu, Anti-BJP forces to milk her murder to DEFAME BJP. Therefore, the Direct BENEFICIARIES of her Death are SIDDHACHALANA RAMAIAH and his Congress Party... She is likely to have been killed by those who derive the Most benefit from her death....Reply
- Sep 6, 2017 at 1:15 pmAs on earlier, once again, it proves that there is no difference between I S I S and R S S/B J PReply
- Sep 6, 2017 at 1:14 pmWhy not hand over probe to CBI. Local investigation is bound to be dishonest. It suits Congress play the double game here, do not focus on actual investigation, and try to gain political mileage from the sad incident.Reply
- Sep 6, 2017 at 1:21 pmHi hi . CBI? Ha.....ha. Are you a fool.Reply
- Sep 6, 2017 at 1:24 pmIf you can not trust state police , then how can you believe CBI??. Everyone knows it is a caged parrot, supports central govt. In this case prime suspect is BJP / RSS sympathiser's..Reply
- Sep 6, 2017 at 1:33 pmAs like in movies Modi is like don and CBI is his dog. He uses it to threaten peoplewhom he wants to threaten. It will do what Modi is asking it to do. It will bark when Modi asks it to bark. Nothing more special about CBI.Reply
- Load More Comments