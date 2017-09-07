Gauri Lankesh murder: CM says will give case to CBI if family insists, brother talks about Naxal angle

Citizens with posters and placards during a protest against the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants outside her residence last night, during a protest in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (PTI Photo by Shailendra Bhojak) Citizens with posters and placards during a protest against the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants outside her residence last night, during a protest in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (PTI Photo by Shailendra Bhojak)

Two days after the killing of senior Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister S Siddaramaiah said he will think about handing over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if the family insists. “But I will not do it under the pressure of BJP,” the chief minister said adding that he had nothing against the agency.

His government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder of Lankesh (55), whose body was pumped with bullets on Tuesday night by unidentified assailants. Her death has sparked nationwide protests and intense coverage by international media. Lankesh, the editor of a Kannada weekly, was a life-long critic of Hindutva forces and right-wing extremism.

At the same time, Lankesh’s brother told ANI, “She was working to rehabilitate Naxals.When she brought a few of them to the mainstream, a lot of voices were against it.” Lankesh was working with the Karnataka government to bring many people associated with the Naxal movement into the mainstream.

Laid to rest

Siddaramaiah, former union minister Veerappa Moily and other ministers of the state government were present as the body of Lankesh was laid to rest at the Lingayat burial ground in Chamarajpet. No religious rituals were performed as some threw flowers and clumps of soil as Lankesh’s body was lowered into the ground. Her body was kept at the Ravindra Kalakshetra in the city for the public to pay their respects.

“I am here because she fought, and she is still fighting. She has left behind a legacy that can help us counter the violence we have seen in the last three and half years,” Aarathi, a special educator, told the Indian Express.

Family members of Gauri Lankesh wailing as her body was kept for public to pay their respects Family members of Gauri Lankesh wailing as her body was kept for public to pay their respects

Countrymade pistol used

A commonly-available 7.65 mm country-made pistol was used to kill Lankesh, a preliminary analysis of the four empty cartridges found at Lankesh’s home has determined. The Bengaluru police investigation has revealed that while three of the four bullets entered her body, fragments of the fourth one were found in a wall of her home.

“One bullet entered the body from behind the shoulder region and two bullets hit the abdomen from the front. There are entry wounds and corresponding exit wounds for each of the three bullets,’’ sources at the hospital said.

The weapon used is of the same kind as those that were employed in the killing of rationalists MM Kalburgi, Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare.

‘Blackest day in journalism history’

Journalist associations under the banner of Press Club agitated in several cities across India demanding justice for Lankesh and more security for scribes. Journalists, armed with placards and banners, raised slogans asking for political intervention and silencing of trolls on social media who rejoiced at Lankesh’s murder. Saurabh Duggal, senior vice-president of the Chandigarh press club, described the murder as “blackest day in the history of journalism.”

“This is a fight for ideologies. If the communal forces are thinking that they are going to suppress the thinking of others through violence, this will not going to happen,” Duggal told the Indian Express.

At several agitations, members of the film fraternity, social activists and theatre actors joined the journalists. Slogans such as “Humko chahiye azaadi, likhne ki azaadi, padhne ki azaadi, khaane ki azaadi (we want freedom, freedom to write, freedom to read, freedom to eat [whatever we want to]” rang out in the air in Mumbai.

What Congress, BJP, Left said

The Congress targeted the BJP and the RSS after Lankesh’s killing saying anyone who questioned their ideology were effectively silenced.

“It is a philosophy. Anybody who speaks against the ideology of the BJP, against the ideology of the RSS, is pressured, beaten, attacked, and even killed. The idea is there should only be one voice in this country…And that is not the nature of this country.” said Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi in Ahmedabad, Gujarat (Source: Twitter/ @OfficeOfRG) Rahul Gandhi in Ahmedabad, Gujarat (Source: Twitter/ @OfficeOfRG)

At the same time, the BJP said the onus on finding Lankesh’s killers were on the state government, headed by the Congress.

Ïnvestigate the murder quickly, find the killers and punish them, union minister Ananth Kumar told the Karnataka government. Nitin Gadkari, also a part of the union cabinet, rejected allegations of the killers sharing the BJP-RSS ideology.

“The allegations are baseless and false. We have nothing to do with the Gauri Lankesh incident. The BJP, the Central government or any of our organisations have no relation to this incident… we condemn this,’’ Gadkari told journalists.

The CPI(M) on its part said the murder fits a pattern of incidents where voices that question the ideology of the BJP-RSS are routinely eliminated. The CPI demanded a ban on Sanatan Sanstha, an organisation suspected to be behind the murders of rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd