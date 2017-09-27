Gauri lankesh murder: CBI shares Narendra Dabholkar probe details with SIT

Gauri Lankesh (File Photo) Gauri Lankesh (File Photo)

THE SPECIAL Investigation Team (SIT) of Karnataka Police probing the murder of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh has visited the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) office in Navi Mumbai and collected documents related to investigation in the murder of Pune-based rationalist Narendra Dabholkar. Earlier this month, the SIT had held a detailed meeting with the CBI team that is probing Dabholkar’s murder to understand the case, the background of the accused, and the murder motive, it is learnt.

Dabholkar was shot in August 2013 while returning home from his morning walk in Pune. Lankesh was shot while she was entering her home, in Bengaluru, after getting back from work on the evening of September 5. In 2016, the CBI had arrested Virendra Tawde, who was said to be western commander of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, an offshoot of right-wing Hindutva outfit Sanatan Sanstha, as a suspect.

In its chargesheet, the CBI had claimed that Dabholkar was murdered by members of Sanatan Sanstha because he had ideological differences with the outfit. Two of its members — Sarang Akolkar and Vinay Pawar — are shown as wanted accused in the case.

The Maharashta SIT, which is probing the murder of Communist leader, trade unionist and author Govind Pansare has chargesheeted Tawde. Both CBI and the Maharashtra SIT have declared separate cash rewards on any information shared on Akolkar and Pawar, who are also wanted for their role in Pansare’s murder. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a CBI official said: “The (Karnataka SIT) team visited the Navi Mumbai office to get details on investigations conducted by CBI, which have been shared. Information on Tawde and other wanted accused was discussed with them. The SIT wanted to understand the case and the role of arrested accused (Tawde) and (the two) wanted accused, which has been shared.”

According to the official, documents such as the chargesheet, critical witnesses statements, and the report by forensic experts have been shared with the police team investigating Lankesh’s murder. Sources said findings of Gujarat and Bengaluru Forensic Science Labs (FSLs), which the CBI had sought, is of significance to Karnataka Police in detailing the commonality in weapons used in the murder of the three rationalists: Dabholkar (in Pune, 2013), Pansare (Kolhapur, 2015) and M M Kalburgi (in Dharwad, Karnataka, 2015).

“The two FSLs (Gujarat and Bengaluru)…suggested that the same weapon (of same make) was used in the three murders,” the CBI official said. “This becomes important for Karnataka Police, as preliminary forensic investigation has indicated that a 7.65-mm pistol may have been used in (Gauri Lankesh’s) murder. In the previous three murders two 7.65-mm pistols were used. If the findings match, it would be a good lead (for Karnataka SIT).”

Sources said besides forensic reports, CBI shared CCTV grabs and photographs of the wanted accused who came on a bike. The agency has also shared many coded email exchanges found between Tawde and senior office-bearers of Sanatan Sanstha, who are being probed by CBI. According to the CBI official, the agency is also keeping a close tab on developments in the Lankesh probe.

