Gauri lankesh murder case: See who is being killed, not where killings are happening, says P Chidambaram

With questions being raised about the law and order situation in Congress-ruled Karnataka following journalist Gauri Lankesh’s killing, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said what is more relevant is who is being targeted. “Congress may be in government, another party may be in government. (But) People who are being killed are people speaking against religious bigotry, majoritarianism, superstition, religious intolerance. That is the point,” he told reporters in Mumbai.
“Please don’t miss the point. You are missing the forest for the trees,” he said, answering a slew of questions on the role of the Congress government in Karanataka, which earlier saw the killing of Kannada scholar M M Kalburgi.
Chidambaram acknowledged the Karnataka government’s failure to find those who killed Kalburgi more than two years after his assassination.
He, however, said investigation was progressing in the killings of CPI leader Govind Pansare and rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, with the suspected role of right wing ‘Sanatan Sanstha’ coming under the scanner. “I think the government of Karnataka must quickly investigate the (Lankesh) case, find the culprits and bring them to justice and the court must quicken the process of trial and pronounce the verdict. That is the only way in which we can restore confidence that people who have a different view will not be killed in this country,” he said.
Chidambaram agreed with the concern expressed by celebrated music director A R Rahman over the killing, and said this is not the India which the founding fathers had dreamt of.
He defended Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s statement that anybody who spoke against the ideology of the BJP and RSS was “pressured, beaten, attacked and even killed”. “He (Rahul) did not say so-and-so killed. His point was that people who speak against extremist, right wing ideology are under threat,” Chidambaram said.
He, however, refused to answer questions on his senior party colleague Digvijay Singh’s controversial re-tweets about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he does not follow social media. On the recent deaths of children in Uttar Pradesh hospitals, he said, “This is the worst publicity India can get.”
Even though his party suffered a string of poll reverses, Chidambaram said it should not be written off, but did not answer the question about whether Rahul Gandhi should be made the Congress president.
- Sep 9, 2017 at 10:57 pmSpeaking against is something different from hate whether it is by utterance or in writing. This can be easily distinguished by public if not by the rationalist, pseudo secularist or communists or by the politicians who support these so called progressive minds.What we can we say about those who claim DA in proportion to the high cost of air tickets like Comrade D.Raja? Is he a rationalist or progressive without self conscience? The rationalists who sold their conscience by taking sides can do little to the society D.Raja could have been different from other Sangh nuts who have claimed DA like him.Reply
- Sep 9, 2017 at 10:56 pmIf we are going to suspect, it is fair to suspect who all can benefit from these events. One set of parties/organisations may do this for their ideology. Another set of parties may do this and put the blame on other set of parties for electoral gains. Other motives can be past events, personal reasons, property etc. We live in a complex world. If we are going to theorise and look for motives, we should look at all possible motives and not only those that suite us. So, it is best to let investigative agencies do their job and conclude rather than each political leader and party show their ignorance and their desperation to politicise every deplorable event happening in our country.Reply
- Sep 9, 2017 at 10:53 pmWill somebody teach this illiterate ignorant wa ff li ng bab00n correct English. The expression is woods from the trees and not the stupid jibberish he stated. This joker has a credibility problem and suffers from selective amnesia. The kutta will do well to note the fact that many thousand hindus are murdered and butchered in many states for their beliefs and ideology, in that case this sc um never pontificated nor did he raised his intolerant voice. This CROOK is a rabid attention seeking psycopath who thrive on hypocrisy, distortions, fabrications, fake news and lies. Find him creepy, manipulative, sleazy obnoxious and unsavoury character only fit fo the con party called the CON GIT. Everything he spouts are LIES and verges on FRAUDS.Reply
- Sep 9, 2017 at 10:50 pmWhere was your outrage over Basirhat? Where is your outrage over Karthi? Where is your outrage against corrupt Karnataka govt? You are a partisan, deep in corrupt congress, don't pretend like you are neutral party.Reply
- Sep 9, 2017 at 10:48 pmMy fellow countrymen, some of the people are trying to create negative atmosphere by using incidents of Law order. These people are doing dirty politics on the dead bodies. These are the same persons who have looted poor people money for many decades. They even given so many threats to Anna Hajare when he was fighting against these public money looters. We should be very careful from these corrupt persons like Mr Chidambaram, who are shedding crocodile tears. These persons hands are soaked in blood of Honest workers, farmers laborers. We should remain United do our work with honesty keeping our country cons ution in mind. We should help the poor people do everything to keep country United strong.Reply
- Sep 9, 2017 at 10:44 pmWill somebody literate teach thsi ignorant DONKEY that the English expression is woods from the trees , and not what he blabbered. He suffers from selective dire amnesia and verbal diarrhoea, how selective he dodges the questions pertaining to communal fascist degenerated decadent indescent party called CON GIT and FRAUDS. This paranoid bab00n is obsessed with BJP and eac h time it hears that name he p11 sses in his pink sickular chuddy. We find this joker fake , squirmy like a leech and totally dishonest, every word he utters is lies distorted fabricated and absolute garbage. obnoxious and an unsavoury character on ly fit for a CON PARTY>Reply
- Sep 9, 2017 at 10:33 pmFinally and well overdue the advent of this GADDAR called sickular CH00t BRUM, full of bull pontificating and sermonising hog wash and pigs twaddle, as usual full of human c r a p and irrelevance. The tosser of FAKE NEWS must note all the killings of the dissenters happened during the CON GIT regimes and most in CON GIT ruled states. He should also note that Hindus are well versed in tolerance and acceptance of dissent, and rogue sickular ideology , as our heritage and culture dates back to over 20, years and its tenet is rooted in DEMOCRACY. We hindus do not require his rabid and rancid biased and one track sided lectures, steeped in insinuations and lies. Can this ch00t explain where was his deep concern about dissent of ideology and tolerance when thousands of hindus are being butchered and murdered by muslims and christians in rabid states like Kerals, A.P. West Bengal and others? Answer you deceitful effing dodgy babb00n?Reply
- Sep 9, 2017 at 10:31 pmPeople of this country do not need lecture from a corrupt Politicians like Mr Chidambaram. Mr Chidambaram you have looted money of poor people, you have created problems for ried class workers and laborers by taking away standard deduction from tax reduced provident fund interests. Your enemy were common poor people, you have introduced fringe benefits tax because of which created so many problems for poor ried class. Mr Chidambaram first read yourself cons ution of India responsibility of citizens of India, ARE YOU DOING THAT???Reply
